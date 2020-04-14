Obituary for Rita Hessian

Rita Hessian, age 92, of Jordan, passed away peacefully of natural causes on April 10, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Catholic Church in St. Thomas, MN on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Jordan. Friends are invited to live stream Rita’s service, link available at Ballardsunderfuneral.com.
On April 23, 1927 in St. Thomas, Rita Katherine was born to James and Agnes (Retka) Sullivan. She married Dr. James H. Hessian on June 20, 1953 and they were blessed with six children: Jay, Dave, Paula, Mary, Joan, Amy.
The legacy of Rita will live on in her children, Dave, Paula (Bob), Mary (Rick), Joan, Amy (Mike); daughter-in-law Lori, 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Welcoming Rita home in eternal peace is her husband Jim; son Jay; parents and all of her siblings.
A special thank you to the loving and compassionate care teams of both Emerald Crest and Grace Hospice.
Condolences can be left at www.ballardsunderfuneral.com and cards can be mailed to Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 104 West First St., Jordan, MN 55345 and will be delivered to the Hessian family. Memorials preferred to be donated in Rita’s name to St. John’s Catholic School in Jordan.
