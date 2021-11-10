Obituary for Rita Peterson

Rita Peterson, age 89, of rural Cologne passed away Wednesday November 3, 2021 at her residence
Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday November 13, 2021 at West Union Lutheran Church (15820 Market Avenue) of rural Cologne with Rev. Adam Teske as officiant. Visitation held one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Interment in the church cemetery. Serving as casket bearers Cally Trimbo, Jeremy Solie, Jacob Solie, Dustin Franck, Tanner Franck, Jessica Miller and Drew Anderson.
Rita Jane (Leuthner) Peterson was born the daughter of Maurice Sr. and Barbara (Ronellenfitsch) Leuthner on March 12, 1932 in Waconia. As a young girl the family moved to Victoria. Rita graduated from the Waconia High School. She was united in marriage to James Boegeman and had lived in Chaska. After the death of her husband James, Rita moved to Victoria. She has lived in the Cologne area ever since marrying Walter Peterson Sr. She had numerous employments prior to settling in at Rosemount for the majority of her working career. Rita was one to always be active. She enjoyed bowling, dancing, fishing, gardening, cooking, cards and puzzles. Rita and her husband loved old-tyme music and as members of the Polka Lovers Klub of America, they held the tile of King and Queen in 2001 and 2002. They had a cabin up north and loved when family and friends would join them. Rita will be remembered for her easy going, spiritual and very generous personality.
Rita is preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Barbara Leuthner; husband, James W. Boegeman; husband, Walter Peterson Sr.; a son in infancy; son, Walter Peterson Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Sue and Don Trimbo; son-in-law, John Anderson; sister, Virginia (Claude) Teas; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Leuthner; special friend, Casper Tellers.
Rita is survived by her loving family: children, Linda Anderson of Prior Lake, Coralee (David) Franck of Norwood Young America, Paula (Greg) Solie of Chaska, Glenn (Gwen) Peterson of Cologne; grandchildren, Blair (Adam) Haesly, Drew (Kaylee) Anderson, Adam (Kellie) Franck, Danny Franck, Dustin Franck, Tanner Franck, Jessica (Erik) Miller, Cally (Stacy) Trimbo, Scott Trimbo, Jeremy (Ashley) Solie, Jacob (Jessica) Solie, Ben Solie, Matthew Peterson, Sarah (Raymond) VanLuven, Faith Peterson, Thomas Tollefson III, Stacy (Brian) Knopik; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Dorothy (Clarence) Kelzer of Waconia, Maurice (Alice) Leuthner of Excelsior, Carol (Tony) Weinzierl of St. Bonifacius, Roger (Marge) Leuthner of Victoria; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Arnie Braun of Cologne, Alvera Krohn of Waconia, Delores Irwin of Deerfield; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
