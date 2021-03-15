Obituary for Rita T. Jeurissen

Rita Theresa Jeurissen, age 95 of Shakopee entered eternal life on Friday, March 12, 2021 at St. Gertrude’s in Shakopee.
Rita was born in Marystown, MN the daughter of Adolph and Rose (Hennen) Monnens. She married Leo Jeurissen on February 17, 1947 in Marystown. Rita loved taking trips to their cabin and going fishing. She was always up for a game of cards or going for a walk and especially enjoyed visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at St. Gertrude’s for their wonderful care over the years.
She will be missed by her sons, Duane (Lois), Ken (Diane), Lee (Sue), Larry (Linda), Mike (Joni) and Marv (Lori); daughters, Ruth (Bob) Bellefeuille and Donna (Jim) Neutgens; grandchildren, Nancy (Vince) Godon, Suzy (Joe) Nickel, Jen (Dan) Kopp, Nathan Schmieg, Steph (Scott) Janke, Chauncey (Kacey) Neutgens, Shaun (Heather) Neutgens, Jerry (Tina), Missy Gunkel, Jake (Amanda), Jamey (Linda), Krista (Greg) Goin, Adam (Tabitha), Andrew (Alyssa), Molly (Brian) Heimerl, Mara (Blake) Habisch, Joe, Brad (Megan) and Nick (Bri); 26 great-grandchildren.
Rita is preceded in death by her husband, Leo; grandson, Ryan; great-granddaughter, Mickenzy; daughter-in-law, Judy.
Visitation is Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 9 to 11 a.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne in the Church of St. Mark, 350 S. Atwood St., Shakopee. A recording of the service can be found on the McNearney-Schmidt website. Presiding is Reverend Erik Lundgren. Pallbearers are Nathan Schmieg, Chauncey Neutgens, Jerry, Adam, Joe and Brad Jeurissen. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
Condolences may be shared at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com