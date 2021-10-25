Obituary for Robert A. Heitz

Robert “Bob” Anthony Heitz, age 70, of Shakopee, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Bob was born on April 2, 1951 in Shakopee, the son of Paul Anthony and Rose Marie (Unze) Heitz.
Bob worked many years at Waste Management as a welder and later had his own business. He lived for many years in Denver, and later in New Mexico, and again in Shakopee. Bob enjoyed his time with friends and made lasting memories playing cards and having bon fires. During his retirement years, Bob’s passion was fishing; he could be found at local lakes almost daily where he made lots of friendships. Bob will be remembered as a kind-hearted and gentle man who always lent an ear and was a great listener.
Bob is survived by his siblings, Sandra (Wilbert) Welter, Jean Weekly, Patricia (Dale) Troll, Francis, Jeffrey, and James; friend, Marian (Randy) Baumgard; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Rose and Paul; brothers, Gerald and Paul Jr.
At his request, no service will be held.
