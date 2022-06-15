Obituary for Robert A. Olson

Robert “Rob” Allen Olson, of Chanhassen, passed away on May 29, 2022, at the age of 69.
Preceded in death by father, Ralph Olson; mother, Eleanor Olson, and older brother, Richard Ralph Olson.
Survived by wife, Marvis Olson and their children: Richard and Evangela Olson. Richard’s wife, Dalia and their children, Jada, Ryan, Jazlynn and Roberto. Sister, Susan Williams and nephew, Charles William.
Rob was born in Minneapolis and was the youngest sibling. Rob was an influential designer in the architectural and landscaping industries. Rob’s love for his children and grandchildren was boundless, and he did anything he could to support them and see that they were happy. He also had a love for travel, whether to countries abroad like France, or somewhere closer to home like Grand Marais. His favorite place by far was France. He was inspired greatly by the French gardens in his landscape work. He was a cancer survivor, but recently had to battle serious health complications. He did so with courage, strength and faith.
A Memorial Service for Rob will be held Saturday, June 25 starting at 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Millennium Garden 14800 34th Ave N, Plymouth.