Obituary for Robert Albright

Robert Albright, age 54, of Willow City, ND and Prior Lake, died unexpectedly on Monday, February 27, 2023 at his home in Prior Lake.
On July 30, 1968, Robert Jon was born to Robert and Judie Wittmayer Albright in Bottineau North Dakota. Robert is the youngest of 3 boys, Neil and Michael, born to Judie and Robert.
After graduating from Willow City High School in 1986, Robert attended the FWL Guide SchoolGuide School in Montana. After finishing guide school, he followed his water-skiing passion and worked all over the US for Sea World and Water Ski Shows Inc. His love for the water and skiing led him to ski in Muskegon, MI where he met his wife, Tina. In 1994, his father (Bob) suddenly passed and Robert moved home to help manage the family farm in Willow City, ND with his brother Neil.
Robert married Tina Marquess in Brookston, IN on June 14, 1997. They settled at “the ranch” along the J Clark Sawyer National Refuge in Towner, ND where they began “The Old West Trail Outfitters” business. They had two children, Jordan and Jillian. Robert’s passion for flying and hunting were passed down to his children. He taught Jordan to fly an Ultralight and had many proud moments hunting with Jordan. He loved driving the boat while Jillian continued to work on her wake surfing skills, and of course teaching her how to drive a tractor.
In 2004, Robert and Tina purchased a lake home at Lake Metigoshe to continue their love for water sports. Robert was known for his wittiness and humor and his tender heart. He made everyone feel welcome and would tell them many of his crazy experiences and stories.
Robert was most notably known for his “saving the fawns” video on tiktok which received over 19 million views and 4+ million “likes” making him the leading tiktok’er in the family and a hero to the fawns.
Robert is survived by his wife, of 25 years, Tina; son, Jordan Albright (21); daughter, Jillian Albright (14); mother, Judie; siblings, Neil (Chantelle) Albright, Mike (Stephanie) Albright along with many nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert William Albright.
The celebration of life was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 5 at First Lutheran Church in Willow City, ND, with a visitation at 1 p.m. until the time of service. Pastor Carol Wendel officiated. A memorial celebration was held at Charlie’s on Prior on Friday, March 17, 3 to 6 p.m.