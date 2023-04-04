Obituary for Robert B. Johnson

Robert Bantilan Johnson, 54, of Menahga, MN passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023 at his home after a long illness.
A Celebration of Life is planned for this Spring in Chaska. Arrangements are with the Cease Family Funeral Home in Park Rapids.
Robbie was born November 4, 1968, in Quezon City, Philippines. He arrived in the United States in May of 1972, and was adopted by his parents Curtis and Ranell Johnson. The family made their home in Chaska and he graduated from Chaska High School in 1988. In 2018 he moved to Menahga to be near his parents. Robbie worked for General Mills for several years, and Iwo Direct in Chanhassen. He loved fishing, his dog Sadie, and visiting with his many friends.
He is survived by his: parents, Curtis and Ranell Johnson; brother, Derek (Megan) Johnson of Chaska.
He was preceded in death by; his grandparents, Halbert and Verna Johnson, and Tom and Ruth Barden.
