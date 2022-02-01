Obituary for Robert Beck

Robert “Bubba” Beck, died at age 76 in Shakopee on Saturday, January 22 (National Celebration of Life Day) 2022. Married to Judy with sons Robbie and Jason (Jennifer). Grandfather to Brandon, Ashley, Kendal, Jessica and Jake. And Great-Grandfather to Blaire.
Bob was born in Austin, MN on April 5, 1945 to Art and Irene Beck. He grew up in Hayfield, MN with siblings Mary, Karen, Gary, Sandra, Jenell, and Dawn and half-siblings Alex, Marlys, Barb, Ferris, and Janice. Graduated from Hayfield HS in 1963. He then joined the Navy and served in Vietnam. After his honorable discharge from the US Navy he moved to Shakopee where he worked at Anchor Glass and met one Judy Halden who he then married on September 7, 1966. Soon they were expecting and Robbie and Jason were brought into their lives.
Bob loved sports, hunting, fishing and he had a strong love for the Vikings and every game could be heard hollering and hooting and showing his passion for them.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday the 5th of February from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Legion in Shakopee with a small service and honor guard ceremony at noon. The American Legion Post 2 can be found at 1266 1st Ave E, Shakopee, MN 55379.
Bob will always be remembered for his love for his family and life and we know he is currently fishing in the waters of heaven and catching all the big walleyes.