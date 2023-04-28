Obituary for Robert "Bob" Cunningham

Robert Thomas "Bob" Cunningham, a longtime resident of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully the morning of March 19, 2023, at the age of 59.
A Celebration of Bobs Life will be held at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (4565 Pleasant St SE) in Prior Lake, on Saturday, May 6 at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 10 a.m.
Bob was born in Minneapolis in July 1963, the youngest of three sons born to parents, Tom and Joyce (Pleidrup) Cunningham. While Bob was still quite young, the family moved to Prior Lake to enjoy life on Candy Cove.
Growing up Bob loved anything and everything to do with lake life; swimming, fishing, water skiing, swinging from the rope swing, muskrat trapping, and in the winter, sledding, ice skating and playing hockey. He kept those same interests throughout his lifetime and later added photography and drawing to his life of interests. In high school he was an accomplished competitive swimmer and passed the love of swimming on to his children, Thomas and Elizabeth.
After high school, he attended UMD and graduated with a degree in Communications. Bob was very social and enjoyed his college years. In his adult life, he was a loving father and enjoyed sharing his interests. Throughout his life, Bob was an avid fisherman. He possessed that unique set of skill, luck and patience that allowed him to catch the several real trophies that adorned the walls of his home.
Bob is survived by his loving children, Thomas Cunningham and Elizabeth (Eric) Peterson; grandchild, Colby; brother, Bill (Gail) Cunningham; and many nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and devoted friends.
Waiting to welcome Bob home are his parents, Tom and Joyce; and brother, Steven Cunningham.
