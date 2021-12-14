Obituary for Robert "Bob" Dahl

Robert Bob Dahl, of Prior Lake was called home to the Lord on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, December 18 starting at 11 a.m., at St. Michael Catholic Church in Prior Lake. A visitation will take place prior to the mass from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Bob was born on September 2, 1936 to Elmer and Catherine Dahl in Shakopee. In his childhood, Bob could frequently be found playing baseball or football with his group of friends from St. Marks school. Once he started high school at Shakopee, he helped his dad at the family bakery. Bob was a great help, especially around Thanksgiving, as the Valley Bakery roasted turkeys for the locals. When he wasn't working at the bakery, Bob played football for Shakopee High School, where he graduated in 1954. After finishing high school, Bob attended the College of St. Thomas where he earned a degree in history, and was a member of the Signal Corp in the Army Reserves. Bob started his professional life at American Hardware Mutual Insurance Company and worked as an insurance underwriter for 40 years. Upon retiring in 2000, he was able to travel and spend more time with his family.
In 1958, Bob met his future wife, Jenny, while preparing for the wedding of his best friend John to Jennys sister Alvina. Meeting that night turned out to be the start of a wonderful relationship that would last over 62 years. The pair were married on June 6th, 1959 at St. Peters Catholic Church in Credit River and were the last couple to be married at that church. Bob and Jenny settled down in Credit River and started their family. They were blessed with four wonderful children. He spent many seasons coaching his kids in little league football and baseball and enjoyed watching their sporting events throughout the years. In his retirement years, he spent time reading thriller and history novels, doing crossword puzzles, taking long walks and watching classic TV shows. Bob was a model of faith as he was a lector, communion minister and member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Michaels Church. As much as Bob loved his children, he likewise adored his grandchildren. They were his pride and joy. He never missed an opportunity to attend the grandkids sporting events, concerts or theater events and was always ready with a smile, a hug and a quick run for ice cream. Bob cherished his time spent each summer when he would travel with his family to Green Roof Lodge Resort. He enjoyed spending time with the whole family watching the kids swim, fish, tube, and ski day after day during the week. Bob was a gentle giant, a peacemaker, and a great listener.
He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandpa. He will be missed dearly by his Wife, Jenny; Children, Thomas (Janice) Dahl, Gregory Dahl, Mark (Shannon) Dahl, and Gretchen (Paul) Breyen; Grandchildren, Ryan (Kate), Justin, Joseph, Kalie, Laura, Catherine and Daniel.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Catherine Dahl; and his siblings Jim and Eugene Dahl.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bobs honor to Sharing and Caring Hands in Minneapolis or St. Michael's School in Prior Lake.
