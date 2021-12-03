Obituary for Robert “Bob” Francis Jirik

Robert “Bob” Francis Jirik, age 78, of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
A Time of Gathering to celebrate Bob’s life will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. with closing words and prayers at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 4 at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 4565 Pleasant St SE, Prior Lake, MN. Interment to follow with Military Honors at Spring Lake Cemetery, Prior Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated in Bob’s name to a Veteran’s organization.
Bob was born on April 30, 1943 to Emil and Helen (Kriha) Jirik in New Prague, MN. After his high school graduation, Bob enlisted in the Navy and served honorably for six years. He proudly served in Vietnam, sacrificing time with his family to serve his country. Later in life, he became a member of the Prior Lake VFW. When Bob was finished with his military career, he moved back to Minnesota and started his career working at Met Stadium before transferring to the newly built Met Center, working in operations and managing utilities for 27 years. At a young age, Bob’s life was enriched when he met Joyce Blasnitz. Eventually, they were united in marriage on September 4, 1963 and were blessed with five children.
Unselfish, pure, and genuine, Bob will be greatly missed by his children, Dan (Kelly) Jirik, Scott (Michelle) Jirik, Bob Jirik, Tim (Barb) Jirik, and Amy (Dave Groves) Jirik-Groves; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Kay (Chuck) Hanzel and Emil "Sonny" (Barb) Jirik; and many other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; parents; and brother, Don (Alice) Jirik.
Please share a message with Bob’s family at:
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation