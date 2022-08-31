Obituary for Robert "Bob" Johnson

Robert “Bob” Johnson, age 57, of Jordan, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 27, 2022.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Hope Lutheran Church, 201 Hope Avenue, Jordan. Bob will be laid to rest at Spirit Hill Cemetery with Pastor Brett Williams presiding.
Bob was born on September 8, 1964 at Queen of Peace Hospital in New Prague, MN to parents George “Johnny” and Norma (Bohnsack) Johnson. Bob was the middle child between brothers Jeff and Paul. Bob’s family lived in the Jordan area, where he enjoyed watching Cubs baseball with his dad, playing basketball on the front driveway with his brothers, and eating Norma’s delicious Sunday dinners. He also spent many hours with high school friends playing various sports and card games.
Following his graduation in 1983 from Jordan High School, Bob took on various jobs in the manufacturing industry with companies such as Lake Region, Softsoap Enterprises, and Apex International. It was through working at Softsoap Enterprises that Bob met Cyndi Nelson in 1989. On October 4, 1999, Bob and Cyndi were united in marriage at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Jordan.
After several years of marriage, along came daddy’s little girl, Makayla, who became the second love of his life. Bob was a dedicated husband and father who focused on his family and friends. Together they enjoyed camping, bonfires, and traveling. He also loved sports, especially the MN Vikings and Twins. Bob loved rock music and became the music trivia king. Bob was easy-going, funny, and had a great sense of humor.
Bob will be greatly missed, especially by his wife, Cyndi Johnson, and daughter, Makayla; brother, Paul (Mary) Johnson; sister-in-law Ann Johnson; nephews, Jeremy Johnson, Jacob Johnson, and Nate Johnson; many other loving relatives, friends, and co-workers.
Bob is greeted in Heaven by his parents, George “Johnny” and Norma Johnson, and his brother, Jeff Johnson.
