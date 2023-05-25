Obituary for Robert "Bob" McAllister

Robert "Bob" McAllister, age 80 of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, March 3, 2023.
A Celebration of Bobs Life will be held on Saturday, June 3 from 9 to 11 a.m. with a prayer service being led by Deacon Terry Beer at 11 a.m.
On May 16, 1942, Robert Hiram McAllister was born to parents Hiram and Loretta in New Ulm, MN. As a young boy, Bob and his family moved to the Prior Lake area where he attended Prior Lake area schools. He was a gifted track athlete, competing as a hurdler. During his senior year, and with a broken leg from an unfortunate hurdling accident; Bob crossed paths with Joyce Rezab while on the bus to school. This chance meeting led to five years of dating, before Bob and Joyce were married on June 4, 1966 at St. Johns Church in Bloomington.
After graduating from Prior Lake High School in 1962, Bob worked at a local glass factory before taking a part-time job with a local animal control business. Bob realized his passion for the work, and after only a short while took over the business, creating McAllister Kennels. Bob continued to work as the owner and operator of McAllister Kennels for 45 years, assisting with the transfer and management of just about any animal that could be found in Minnesota. He loved animals, and he and Joyce had many pets over the years.
When he wasnt at work, Bob loved being with his family. He adored his 3 daughters, Connie, Bridget, and Deanna, and made sure to spoil them. He loved to spend time with them, whether it was pulling them in a trailer behind a tractor on the family farm, listening to Polka with them in the morning, putting their hair in rollers, or helping to paint their nails- or letting them paint his! As his daughters grew up and had kids of their own, he was overjoyed to become a grandpa. He loved having the grandkids over, and always happily volunteered to babysit them.
Bob was a Jack-of-All-Trades from a young age. If it was broken, he could fix it- and whenever anyone in the family needed a torn shirt sewn or a hem mended, they knew who to call. He was just as comfortable out hunting as he was in the kitchen. He loved to bake and was happy to share a recipe with youmaking sure to talk it over and offer you creative changes or additions with his trademark phrase But I would do it this way.
Bobs calm, soft spoken demeanor, willingness to help whoever needed it, and deep love of his family will forever be missed by his daughters, Connie (Scott) Roseth, Bridget (Skip) Peterson, and Deanna (Ryan) McWilliams; grandchildren, Chris (Colleen) Hackley, Tyler (Cody) Hackley, Jil Stahosky, Gunnar Peterson, Lizzy McAllister, Skyler (Nyx) McWilliams, Chloe McWilliams; great-grandchildren, Charlotte Hackley, Cora Hackley, Aila Hackley, Margo Hackley, and Adelaide Hackley; sisters, Lois (Bob) Boettcher, Carol (Bob) Liebhard, Mary Nelson; many other relatives and life-long friends.
Bob is greeted in heaven by his wife of 52 years, Joyce; parents, Hiram McAllister, Loretta and Lee Mueller; and siblings, Tom (Suzan) McAllister and Karen Mueller.
