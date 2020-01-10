Obituary for Robert (Bob) Schneiderhan

Robert (Bob) Schneiderhan, age 85, of Savage, died at home on January 3, 2020.
Born October 26, 1934, in Savage to parents George and Anna (Walsh) Schneiderhan, Bob was the youngest of their four children.
His dad’s railroad career moved the family between Savage and Beaver Creek, MN. He graduated from Beaver Creek High School, attended St. Thomas College, and served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force. Mutual friends introduced him to his love match -- Maureen McCutcheon -- his bride for almost 64 years. A successful sales executive, he spent the majority of his career with Northport Engineering. In life Bob needed nothing more than Maureen at his side, a good round of golf, and the opportunity to discover a new restaurant to add to their list of favorites. Family and friends were always a priority. He made time for the everyday happenings and important milestones in the lives of everyone he loved.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, George and Anna (Walsh) Schneiderhan; brother, William “Bill” Schneiderhan and wife, Helen; sister, Rosemary Skinner and husband, Jim; and brother, Phillip “Phil” Schneiderhan and wife, Pauline. Also predeceased by niece, Ann Schneiderhan; nephew, Bill Schneiderhan; niece, Judy Schroeder; grandniece, Candace Larson; and in-laws, Jack and Arlene Cates, Mert Lund, Jerry Regan, and Joseph Ries.
In addition to his beloved wife, Maureen, Bob is survived by a large and loving extended family. McCutchen in-laws include: Ramona Ries, Wayne McCutcheon, Karen Lund, and Bruce (Margaret) McCutchen. Schneiderhan nieces and nephews include: Sue (Larry) Helwig, Dan (Carol) Schneiderhan, Jane Schneiderhan, Mary (Al) Bradshaw, Tim (Connie) Skinner, Cindy (Skip) Dugger, Mary (Ken) Kewatt, Patty (Jerry) Prostrollo, Phillip (Sandra) Schneiderhan, Greg (Diane) Schneiderhan, and numerous grandnieces and nephews. McCutchen nieces and nephews include: Shelly Regan (Kim Dewey), Sheila Henderson, Timothy Cates, Jacqueline Cates (Johnny Berrges), Thomas (Pam) Cates, Josephine (Curt) Schmaltz, John Cates, II (Carolyn Weber), Joel Cates (Jeff Melby), Carrie (Tim) Boys, Kathy (Brian) Sandberg, David (Kristy) McCutcheon, George (Kristen) Lund, Britt (Mario) Moroles, and many grandnieces and nephews.
Visitation and funeral mass was Friday, January 10, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Ave SE, Prior Lake. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Mass: 11 a.m. Luncheon was at 12 p.m., followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery, Jordan.
Arrangements by Ballard-Sunder
Funeral & Cremation, Shakopee.