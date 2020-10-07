Obituary for Robert C. Evangelista

Robert C. Evangelista, age 87, of Chanhassen. Robert was born July 27, 1933 in Chicago, IL to John and Annie Evangelista. He passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020.
Robert is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Nancy and sons, Steve and Johnny.
Robert is survived by his children, Robin Schlachter, Mike (Nancy), Jacquie, Lisa (Bruce) Piipke, Nicole (Kurt) Smith, Tom (Jessica), daughter-in-law, Jane and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
His caring spirit and strength will forever live on through his loving family.
A special thanks to all who cared for Robert at Methodist Hospital.
A private internment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetary. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In leiu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family.