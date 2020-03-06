Obituary for Robert D. Klotz

Robert D. Klotz, age 90, of Burnsville, entered eternal life on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Bloomington, MN.
Bob was born on April 24, 1929, in Credit River, MN, the son of Benno and Clara (Weiderhold) Klotz. He married Nancy Coppini on July 13, 1963, in St. Paul, MN, and together they had 2 sons.
Bob served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, and was a member of the Dan Patch American Legion Post 643 in Savage. He worked as an electrician at Continental Machines, and also did many electrical jobs for friends and family. Bob enjoyed playing cards, camping, fishing and hunting, and visiting with friends at the American Legion.
Bob is survived by his son, Patrick (Dawn Haller).
He is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; son, David; parents, Benno and Clara; 8 brothers and 1 sister.
Visitation Wednesday, March 11, from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage, followed by Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
