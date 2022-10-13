Obituary for Robert D. Pierce

Robert Dean Pierce, born Halloween, 1939 to Estelle and Merle Pierce in Minneapolis, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2022 at the VA Medical Center in Minneapolis.
Bob was raised in Minneapolis by mother, Estelle, step-mother, Marie and father, Merle. He attended St. Cloud State and Northwestern Chiropractic College prior to joining the U.S. Navy during the Viet Nam Era. He attended McConnell Airline School, graduated, and worked for American Airlines in Chicago. He returned to Minnesota and had a long career with Western and Delta Airlines.
Bob married Mary Ann Baden, the love of his life and wife of 56 plus years. They lived the majority of their life in Prior Lake, raising their sons Ryan and Scott, attending all their sporting and music events. Bob took early retirement from Delta and found his true passion in woodworking, becoming a master finisher. He took pride in restoring antique furniture and creating special wood gifts for family to cherish.
He is preceded in death by parents, step-parents, sister Shelby, brother-in-law Wally, many aunts and uncles.
Surviving family members include wife Mary, sons Ryan (Hiroko), Scott (Jennifer), six grandchildren; Elizabeth, Caroline, Jillian, Jack, Ren, and Kanon, many cousins, nieces and nephews, and WAL/Delta family.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 19 at 11 a.m. at Bruzek Funeral Home in New Prague with visitation two hours prior to service. Private family burial at Ft. Snelling National Cemtery where military honors will be conducted.