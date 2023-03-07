Obituary for Robert D. Wiley

Robert D. (Bob) Wiley, age 85, of Savage, went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 16, 2023.
Bob was born on December 10, 1937 in Salem, Oregon, the son of Francis Marion and Muriel Pauline (Gilman) Wiley. He grew up in Oregon and Washington state. Bob graduated from South Salem High School in Salem, OR, 1956 and Northwestern University of St. Paul, in 1961 with a degree in Music Education. After moving to Greeley, CO in 1971, he received a master’s degree in Music Education and Conducting in 1973 from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
Bob taught instrumental and vocal music in Milroy and Stewartville Public Schools in Minnesota until 1971. Later he taught at Central High School in Greeley, CO and finished his teaching career at Belle Plaine High School in Belle Plaine from 1983 to 2002.
Bob’s passion for music was evident at an early age and he participated in choir, orchestra and band during his schooling. He enjoyed many styles of music, especially jazz, gospel, big band and the singers of the 40’s and 50’s. In his later years he also enjoyed playing harmonica.
Bob’s hobbies included concerts, traveling, watching sports of all kinds and spending time with his children and grandchildren, especially in the Colorado mountains. After his retirement he spent several years designing and building two miniature train set villages. His Christian faith was always a very important part of his life.
Bob is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jane Schlaeppi; their children, Heather (Mike) Bonnell, Jeff (Bethany) and Mark as well as their ten grandchildren whom he adored. He is also survived by his two sisters Norma (Charles) Conlee and Lorita (Charley) Coad, many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday March 24, 11 a.m. at Friendship Church, 17741 Fairlawn Ave, Prior Lake. Visitation will be one hour before the service and also on Thursday evening, March 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church.