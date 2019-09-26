Obituary for Robert Donovan

Robert “Bob” Donovan, age 84, of Carver formerly of Eden Prairie, passed away September 21, surrounded by his loving family: wife of 60 years, Eileen; daughter, Debbie; son, Steve and his wife Sheila; adored grandchildren, Jessica (Cody) Smieja, Joleen (Zach).
Survived by sister, Janice (Lyle) Kaufold; nephews, Mike and Lloyd (Deb).
Preceded in death by daughter, Susan Donovan; parents, Howard and Lucille Donovan.
Visitation 2 to 3 p.m., Memorial Service starts 3 p.m. Saturday, September 28 at Huber Funeral Home 16394 Glory Lane Eden Prairie.