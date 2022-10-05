Obituary for Robert E. Sherva

Robert E. Sherva, husband of Linda, age 82, of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Oaklawn Rehabilitation Center in Mankato, Minnesota.
Memorial Service will be held on Monday, October 10 at 2 p.m. at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, Minnesota, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson.
Gathering of Family and Friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
Military Honors by the Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
