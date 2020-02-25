Obituary for Robert E. Tadsen

Robert “Bob” Earl Tadsen, age 92, of Chaska, died on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 212 Medical Center, Chaska.
Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, February 27, 11 a.m. with family receiving friends 10 to 11 a.m. all at the Moravian Church, 115 East Fourth Street, Chaska, with Pastor Paul Christopher officiating. There will be a private family inurnment at a later date in Brownton, MN.
Bob was born February 15, 1928 in Brownton, MN, the only child of Edward “Barney” and Marie (Reimers) Tadsen. He graduated from Brownton High School and then he earned his Bachelor of Science degree at St. Cloud State University before earning his Masters at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis. In 1951 he married Jeanne Walters (68 years); they had three children. He was a veteran of the Korean War and a lifetime member of the American Legion. He was a teacher and coach of multiple sports at Chaska High School for 30 years. His retirement involved driver’s training, bus driver, house painter, golfer, fisherman and jogger until his later years. He continued to be an avid baseball fan until the end of his life.
Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years, Jeanne; daughter, Jane Tadsen and her partner, Sandy Oelfke of Green Isle; sons, David of Chaska and Gary of Chaska.
