Obituary for Robert E. Therres

Robert E. Therres, age 60, of Blaine, passed away on February 13, 2023, from a courageous battle with kidney cancer.
Preceded in death by father, Raymond and brother-in-law, David Solomon.
Survived by loving wife, Kimberly; sons, Russell and Riley; mother, Helen; siblings, Pat Solomon, Judy (Mike) Feneis, MaryKay Therres and Rick (Brittney) Therres; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Carol and Reuben Kamper; brother-in-law, Donald (Kathleen) Kamper; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bob was a 1984 graduate of Mankato State University. He served in municipal government for over 36 years and spent the last 20 years with the City of Blaine. He was a member and past president of MCMA (MN City/County Managers Assoc.). Bob lived for his family and could be found cheering for his sons at all of their sporting events or spending time with them traveling, camping, and boating.
Visitation at Kozlak-Radulovich Blaine Chapel (1385 -107th Ave. NE) on Friday, April 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, with visitation one hour prior also at the funeral home.
