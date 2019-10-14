Obituary for Robert E. Wickman

Robert “Bob” E. Wickman, age 79, a longtime resident of Prior Lake, sadly left his family’s side on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to a time of gathering on Thursday, October 17, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation 4565 Pleasant Street SE, Prior Lake.
On April 17, 1940 in Ironwood, MI, Robert Edwin was born to Evar and Mary (Lewinski) Wickman. He married Bette June Ayers on August 17, 1963, in Chippewa Falls, WI. They were blessed with two daughters, Jane and Linda.
Bob served in the United States Army and was proud to wear and display the American flag. He loved road trips, especially to his camp in Ironwood. Bob was a member of the Prior Lake Lions Club and of the Future Leaders Day. Bob was known around town passing out many treasures, such as the washer and dryer, diamond rings and a fish scaler.
Forever missed, Bob will be forever loved by wife, Bette; daughters, Jane (Bill) Jolitz , Linda (Brent) Beckman; grandchildren, Dena (Brandon Domeier) Jolitz, Nicole (Ryan Bright) Jolitz, Dan (Jarin Simpson) Jolitz, Marissa (Spencer Pitzel) Beckman; great-grandaughter, Shelby Mifek; sister-in-law, Jackie Wickman; other relatives and friends.
There to welcome Bob home are his parents, Evar and Mary Wickman and brother, Ron Wickman.
