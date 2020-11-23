Obituary for Robert E. Wold

Robert “Bob” E. Wold, age 78, of Little Falls and formerly of Chanhassen passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his home in Little Falls.
According to Bob’s wishes, a memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safe to share a time of fellowship. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel Staples.
Bob was born on October 5, 1942 in South Minneapolis to Otto and Jennie (Shepherd) Wold. He is a graduate of Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis and furthered his education at the University of Minnesota. Bob was employed by Northwest Airlines for 34 years as a manager and innovator of processing plans and procedures until his retirement. Following his “retirement” Bob took a job at a small airport in La Paz, Baja Sur, where he was employed for five years. He married Betty Threlkeld on June 28, 1974 in Anchorage, AK. Bob was well traveled, enjoyed cooking (anything with an abundant amount of pots and pans), and collecting and tinkering with machinery. He loved being with people, mentoring and engaging in particularly witty banter while tinkering. Bob was especially proud of his Northern MN campground carved from the woods for family and friends to enjoy. Bob will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Bob is survived by his wife of 44 years, Betty of Little Falls; son, Curt Coddington; and grandson, Luke Coddington of Ontario, NY; sister, Patricia Burton of WI; nieces and nephews, David O’Neill; Susan (Mark) O’Neill Fisher; Chester (Amy) Burton; Jeri (Wayne) Johnson; Dan (Tracy) Burton; as well as many grand nieces and nephews and a great-grand nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister; Jeraldine O’Neill, brother in laws; Joseph O’Neill and Chester Burton.
Memorials suggested to Wild and Free Wildlife Rehab in Garrison, MN or the charity of your choice.