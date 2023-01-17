Obituary for Robert E. Woytcke

Robert E. Woytcke, age 87, of Chaska, passed away on January 7, 2023.
Survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Madonna (Pinky); children, Kurt (Suka), Lynn, and Todd; stepson Paul Chubb; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Gordon, Donald, Merlin, and their wives, many nieces & nephews.
Bob grew up in Mound and graduated from Mound High School. After High School, he proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and was employed for 35 years by the Mound School District. After retiring he and Pinky wintered in Yuma, Arizona. At home & in Yuma they enjoyed exercising, bowling, golfing, reading, and attending outdoor concerts. Bob was a devoted husband; upbeat, reliable, hard-working and would drop everything to help others. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Cremation Society of Minnesota, Edina.