Obituary for Robert F. Klehr

Robert F. Klehr, "Bob", age 88, of White Bear Lake, formerly of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Saturday, September 17, 2022, in White Bear Lake.
Bob was born in Marystown, on September 17, 1934, the son of George and Mildred (Heibel) Klehr.
Bob proudly served in the Army in the Korean War. When the war ended he married the love of his life, Dolores. He loved his family unconditionally. His Catholic faith was center of his life.
Bob is survived by his wife, Dolores; daughter and sons, Suzanne (David) Bernlohr, Michael (Sherry) Klehr, and David (Jennifer) Klehr; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald (Carla) Klehr. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia Klehr; brother, Edwin (Judith) Klehr; and parents, George and Mildred.
Visitation Sunday, October 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 - 3rd Avenue East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Visitation also Monday, October 3, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne in the Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood St. South, Shakopee. Interment, with military honors provided by the Shakopee Veterans Honor Guard, at Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne, Shakopee.
Condolences may be shared at