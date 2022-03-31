Obituary for Robert F. Rein

Robert “Bob” Francis Rein, age 86, of Shakopee, passed away on March 12, 2022.
Bob Rein was born on July 3, 1935 in Shakopee, to Carl and Alice (Siebenaler) Rein, one of five siblings. He married Mary Sue Rein (Klingelhut) February 9, 1958 and went on to have four boys. Bob was a graduate from Shakopee High school in 1953. Post-graduation he served in the US Army for two years, stationed in Germany. He then worked for Cargill (20+ years) as a front end load operator and ended his career as a truck driver for Nighthawk Express before settling in for retirement in the Villages of Florida. His hobbies included swimming, golfing, fishing, traveling, and being lakeside while taking his grandkids fishing at the family cabin in Annandale, MN. He loved dogs, socializing and a bourbon at happy hour.
Forever loved by his children, Tim, Ted, Scott (Julie), and eternally loved by Rusty; siblings, Willie (MaryJane), Audrey “Babs”, Sue; brother-in-law, John Klingelhut; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by second wife, Delores; son, Rusty; parents, Carl and Alice; sibling, John.
A service will be held for him at Fort Snelling.