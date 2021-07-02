Obituary for Robert G. Eder

Robert G. "Bob" Eder, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2021 from complications associated with Alzheimers. He was 86 years old. Born in Watertown Township, Bob was raised in St. Bonifacius and resided in Waconia and Chaska most of his life.
He was preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Cecelia Eder; brothers, Richard, Clarence and James; sister, Bernice.
He is survived by children, Brian Call, Bonnie MacCormack (Chris), Allen Call (Kori), Amy Call and Bobbi Polk (Rob); ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Bob was a veteran of the US Army. He was known and loved by many as he provided lunch to twin cities companies in his Auggies truck for nearly 40 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and took many adventurous motorcycle trips with his riding buddies and lifelong friends. Scrabble was his favorite game and the only thing he would sit still for as he preferred to be on the move and active. He always had a smile to share and would do anything to help others in need. He was a loving father and caring friend who will be missed dearly.
Memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 15 at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church: 4025 Main Street, St. Bonifacius. Please join family for burial and luncheon following service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimers Association (alz.org) or Feed My Starving Children (fmsc.org).