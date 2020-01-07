Obituary for Robert G. Olson (Bob)

Robert G. Olson (Bob), age 71, of Shakopee, passed away Friday morning, January 3 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Bob was born in Thief River Falls, MN on December 6, 1948. He attended Thief River Falls schools and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1966. After high school he began his career with Hartz Wholesale starting out in the billing office. In 1968 Bob was drafted and served in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Vietnam for 12 months between 1968 and 1969 where he served as a Sergeant in the 101st Airborne. During his service he was awarded with multiple service medals and badges including a Bronze Star Medal, three Bronze Service Stars, Combat Infantryman Badge, Firearms Expert and Marksman.
On October 30, 1969 Bob was united in marriage to Mary McWaters. Bob and Mary were blessed with one daughter, Kris Marie, the following year while stationed in Fort Hood, TX. After honorable discharge from his military service, the family made their home in Thief River Falls. Bob returned to work with Hartz where he furthered his career as a computer programmer after training at IBM in Minneapolis earning several programming certificates. Bob continued working at Hartz for over 30 year until it’s closure. Thereafter, he was employed at Artic Cat as an IT Manager until he retired.
In his retirement, Bob enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with his granddaughters, Megan and Taylor. He was known to many as “Baker Bob” or “The Chef.” In 2014 Bob and Mary relocated to Shakopee to be nearer to the grandchildren they adored. Bob was previously a member of the VFW and Eagles Club and maintained a current membership with The American Legion.
Bob is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Kris (Keith) Lolling; granddaughters, Megan and Taylor; sisters, Gloria (Warren) Hanestad and Carol Johnson. Preceded in death by parents, Nels and Gladys Olson; brothers, Norman and Orville.
Visitation is Wednesday, January 8, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m., all at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, (952) 445-2755. Officiating is Pat Sheveland. Interment with military honors will be held at 1:15 p.m. at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
