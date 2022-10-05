Obituary for Robert G. Wolf

Robert G. “Bob” Wolf, of Chaska. formerly of Cranberry Twp., PA, age 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 29, 2022 following a brief illness.
Born on August 2, 1934 in Harrisburg, PA, Robert was the son of the late Adam and Christine (Elleck) Wolf.
Bob graduated from Drexel University in 1957 with a Bachelors of Science in mechanical engineering. He was a longtime sales and marketing employee of Westinghouse in Allentown, Chicago and Minneapolis and later ABB in Indiana and Missouri. Bob enjoyed listening to 50’s solid gold oldies and solving Sudoku puzzles.
Bob is survived by his son, Robert (Shelley) Wolf of Chaska; grandchildren, Haley and Mitchell Wolf; along with a large extended family.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 51 years, Marilyn (Kareis) Wolf; his son, Craig Wolf; and his sisters, Fran Dubesky and Sandy Keener.
Friends are welcome Friday, October 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, PA 15112; (412) 824-8800, where a Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Bob will be laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Epilepsy Association of Western and Central Pennsylvania.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home, Chaska.