Obituary for Robert Greden

Robert Greden, age 73, of Prior Lake, passed away surrounded by his family on June 16, 2023.
An Open House will be held on Monday, June 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ballard Sunder Funeral and Cremation in Prior Lake (4565 Pleasant St.) to honor Bob’s life.
On January 11, 1950, Wally and Irene (Hasse) Greden were blessed with the birth of their second child, Robert. He was born in Lake City, MN and brought home to family’s home where he met his older sister Kathy. Growing up near the Mississippi river has its benefits, and Bob knew how to take advantage of those opportunities. He never turned down the chance to go water skiing with his friends or go boating on the river with his family. When he wasn’t busy being a river rat, Bob went to Cotter High School in Winona where he was a phenomenal athlete. He played football and baseball, but excelled in basketball. There was a cheerleader named Kate that had caught Bobs eye when they were in the eighth grade. The two became sweethearts and followed each other to college at Winona State.
The pair stayed together throughout college and were married on January 18, 1975 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winona. They started to add to their family with the addition of their three kids; Amy, Mark, and Ryan. The family was living in the twin cities before settling into Prior Lake in 1988 after many years of boating on the river. Bob had made his living in automotive sales. He had been working at various dealerships in the area and worked his way up the role of General Manager. After a few years, Bob started his own venture in Car Wholesales. A business that his two sons still own and operate.
Kate always said a quiet house is a boring house. Bob didn’t quite see it the same way, but secretly he enjoyed the chaos. Bob and Kate’s house was always bustling with the kids, their friends, and their eight grandkids. Bob made it a goal to never miss any of the family's games or events. When the family had some time to sit back and relax, they often took trips to avoid the harsh Minnesota winters. They took trips down to Florida, Mexico, the Grand Caymans and anywhere else there was water and sunshine. During the warm months in Minnesota, Bob enjoyed spending time on the lake and on the golf course with a cold beverage in his hand.
A great leader, generous, and a great friend; Bob will be missed greatly by his Children, Amy (Chris) Safe, Mark (Cassie) Greden, Ryan (Natalie) Greden; Grandchildren, Carson, Ava, Addi, Madison, Alexis, Emerson, Henry, and Jack; Sister Kathy (Jim) Weimerskrich; and many other loving relatives and friends.
Bob is preceded in death by his loving wife, Kate Greden; and his parents, Wally and Irene Greden.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be distributed to various causes in Bob’s honor.
