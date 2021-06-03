Obituary for Robert J. Bottema

Robert “Bob” James Bottema, age 77, of Jordan, formerly of Chaska, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center with his daughters at his bedside.
Robert was born in Windom, MN to Theodore Bottema and Verna (Epp). Robert attended the U of M Agricultural School in Waseca, before his parents then moved to Chaska. He then attended and graduated from Chaska High School in 1962. In September 1963, he enlisted into the Navy and was stationed at the U.S. Navasta in Brooklyn, New York, and then finished his tour of duty on the U.S.S. Saratoga. He always talked how the Navy brought him all over the world and especially being on the beaches of Italy. After being discharged from the Navy in 1965, he moved back home and started working at the Shell Gas Station in Chaska for Bing Rickie as a mechanic. After a couple years he then started his construction career with Klingelhutz Construction making Cabinets, then progressed to building homes. Shortly after, he then started with Marv Hartman Construction. He worked there for years before venturing onto a partnership with Steve Reus and then on his own as Bottema Construction. As an excellent carpenter, trimwork, finisher, his talents led him into high-end remodeling projects that he became known for his talent and workmanship. Bob was also a great mentor/teacher to his employees or anyone that wanted to learn the craft. He took them under his wing and taught them patience and importance of quality workmanship.
On a blind date back in 1967, he met the mother of his four children, Donna Bromstad. He built a beautiful home for them out in the country. This became the home that housed many great memories for his children and grandchildren as they grew up. It was the perfect place for his kids to run, explore and grow up in, a huge backyard and with lots of activites. When the grandkids came it became a weekday and weekend getaway, and birthday parties at Grandpas Pool! Whether helping grandpa with yard work, opening and closing the pool, driving the John Deere Gator around, he was building work ethics into every grandkid. The kid-at-heart led to lots of fun time too. Riding the kitty cat snowmobile in the winter, to sledding on the hills with the waxed-up sleds so they flew down that hill. Flying kites with Grandpa, and making things out of wood in the garage using his cool power tools. And fixing things in his garage with his grandsons. He had the patience to teach and truly cherished those times with his kids and grandkids. When his children were young, they always had to get the best spot to watch the fireworks at Lake Grace, he always had descriptive names for each firework! To bring that excitement to his grandchildren one year, he built make-ship launch pad to get the best fireworks show in his own backyard. And that first one was oh-so-memorable!
Close to his retirement he enjoyed his solitare games, jokes from friends and family via emails and going to his grandkids school events, rides to practices, & extra curricular activites; Whether close or far-away he always made it...4H Shooting Sports, Trap Shooting, basketball, football games, band concerts, softball games. And as always.... they had to have an Ice Cream Cone or a little snack to finish the days event. He valued his growing family and he is ever so missed dearly.
He has four children: Andrea (Dan) Rademacher, Alenda (Lyle) Parson, Aaron Bottema, Alexandra (Jeff) Henkel. He has eight grandchildren: McKynzie (Aaron) Staples, Elizabeth Sullivan, Spencer Sullivan, Lee Sullivan, Nicholas Rademacher, Caitlyn Rademacher, Jordan Henkel, Aidan Henkel; Expecting his first Great-Granddaughter in December 2021!; Siblings: Micheal (Wanda) Bottema (Northfield, MN), Mary Rahn (Elk River, MN); Preceded in Death: His Son, Aaron Robert Bottema, Brothers: Gerald Bottema, James Bottema, Parents; Theodore & Verna Bottema.
Private Burial and Memorial will be held at Guardian Angels Cemetery in Chaska this summer.
