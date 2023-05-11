Obituary for Robert J. Boyden

Robert John Boyden, age 76, of Rosemount, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2023.
Robert (Bob) grew up in St. Paul and attended South St. Paul High School, where he met his wife Sharon DeMorrett. After six years of teaching at Jordan High School, Bob started a sporting goods business, "Bob's Sport Shop" in Prior Lake, where he would raise his family. Bob ended his career working as a Senior Slot Manager at Mystic Lake Casino.
Bob will be remembered as an avid golfer and skilled craftsman; he also enjoyed bowling, trips to casinos and playing cards. Most of all, Bob was a family man and proud to be a "girl dad."
Bob is survived by his wife, Sharon; his three daughters, Kerri (Eric) Werner, Beth Boyden, and Krista (Mike) Campbell, along with five grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Bob and Sharon's 55th wedding anniversary, May 25 at Lakefront Park in Prior Lake from 4 to 7 p.m.