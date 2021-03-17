Obituary for Robert J. Jackelen

Robert J. Jackelen, "Bob", age 75, of Shakopee, passed away with family at his side on Friday, March 12, 2021, at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Bob was born in New Prague, MN, on March 2, 1946, the son of George and Marion (Morley) Jackelen. He married Roxanne Martin on September 18, 1971. After graduating from Jordan High School, Bob served in the US Army for 2 years. Bob worked at Rahr Malting plant for 30 years before he retired in 2000. In his spare time Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing. Bob’s greatest joy was his grandkids and you could always find him at their events and games.
He will be missed by his wife, Roxanne; son, Scott (Selena) Jackelen; daughter, Tanya (Nate) Stadler; grandchildren, Gavin, Emily, Amber and Juliet; brother, Pete (Ann) Jackelen; sisters Mary (Dave) Bakken, Kathy Mattord and Cindy (Mike) Wermeskirchen and many many wonderful friends. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, George and Marion Jackelen; brother, Richard “Dick” Jackelen; mother in law, Bernette Martin; father in law, Roscoe Martin and brothers in law, DuWayne and Don Martin.
Due to COVID a celebration of life will be at a later date.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at