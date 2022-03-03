Obituary for Robert J. Kaufhold

Robert John “Bob” Kaufhold, age 75 of South Saint Paul (formerly of Shakopee), passed away February 22, 2022 at home in the presence of his loving wife, Mary.
Bob was born June 13, 1946 to John and Pearl (nee Burandt) in Shakopee.
Some of the things Bob liked to do were as follows: hunting wildfowl, volunteering for the DNR in Shakopee on Rice Lake, doing yard work at home, watching sports, keeping an eye on the weather (especially during hunting season!), enjoying some good food, and he was quite an excellent dancer. In fact, out dancing is where he and Mary met. They married on September 16, 2000 and lived a quiet life together, going on 22 years of marriage.
Preceded in death by parents, John and Pearl. Survived by wife, Mary; children, Sean (Autumn) Kaufhold, Tony (Jenny) Kaufhold and Meggan Bjorklund; grandchildren; step-son, Daniel Mundy; sisters, Marie Kohout, Cindy (Bob) Menden Engel and Theresa (Dan) Niesen; mother-in-law, Jackie Dziuk; brothers-in-law, Tom (Susan) Dziuk, Bruce (Theresa) Dziuk, Scott Dziuk and Brent (Gulsha) Dziuk; sister-in-law, Brenda Latourelle; nieces and nephews and two dogs, the boys Tyler and Carter.
A private family service will be held at a later date.