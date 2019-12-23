Obituary for Robert J. Meuwissen

Robert “Bob” Joseph Meuwissen (aka “Beaner”), age 90, of Chanhassen, born February 8, 1929 and passed away unexpectedly on December 9, 2019 at home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Susan; sister Marge Shorba; son in law, Jerry Williams.
Survived by loving wife, Joanne of 64 years; children Mary Jo Williams, Buck (Kim), and Pete (Dianne); six grandchildren, Katie Williams, Jenny (Robert) VanDeVoorde, Andy, Stephanie, Samantha and Tamara Meuwissen; and siblings, Rita Rojina and Howard (Jean) Meuwissen.
Bob served in the army in the Korean Conflict. He was a color guard for 65 years and charter member for 68 years at Chanhassen American Legion Post 580. In 2006 he was named the Chanhassen Rotary Club Volunteer of the Year and was the grand marshal in the 4th of July parade. He was also a charter member of the Chanhassen Fire Department and the Chanhassen Red Birds Baseball team. A lifelong member of St. Hubert’s Church, Bob lived his entire life in Chanhassen. He loved baseball, hunting and fishing. Bob will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Memorials preferred to St. Hubert’s Church, Chanhassen American Legion Post 580, or the Chanhassen Fire Department.
Mass of Christian burial was held Tuesday, December 17 at St. Hubert Catholic Church with interment at St. Hubert’s Cemetery.