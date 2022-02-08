Obituary for Robert J. Pierson

Robert Jerome Pierson, age 42, of Chaska, died peacefully on Monday, January 31, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.
Funeral Service was held on Saturday, February 5, 12 p.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. all at Waterbrooke Christian Church, 8725 Church Lake Road, Victoria. The burial was at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Robert was born October 7, 1979 in Shakopee, to Charles and Caroline (McGovern) Pierson, one of four children. He graduated from Chaska High School in 1998 and then enlisted in the United States Army where he honorably served his country from 1998 to 2005. On November 13, 2000, he married Tara Stewart at Fort Hood, TX. They have two sons. Robert attended Dakota County Technical College where he earned an Associate’s Degree in Automotive Service in 2008. During his school he did his internship at Lenzen Chevrolet, Chaska. He was employed at Shakopee Chevrolet for 10 years and in 2019 he returned to Lenzen Chevrolet. He was a proud and active member of the Chaska American Legion and Chaska VFW. He enjoyed wrestling, mountain biking, motorcycles and going to the gun range with his boys.
Survivors include his wife, Tara; sons, Jeremiah of Prior Lake, Timothy of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; parents, Charlie and Kari of Chaska; siblings, Sarah (Chris) Zimmer of Melrose, Dawn Pierson of North Carolina, Benjamin (Migdalia) Pierson of Clarksville, TN; nieces and nephews, Kathryn, Luke and Maggie (godchild) Zimmer, Matias (godchild) and Jackson Pierson; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home, Chaska, www.bertasfh.com