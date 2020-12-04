Obituary for Robert Kaiser

Robert “Bob” Kaiser, an avid fisherman! Born May 24, 1032, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Preceded in death by his son, Byron Lee Kaiser. He is survived by wife, Myrella “Millie” Kaiser; sons, Jay (Debbie) and Dale (Laurie) Kaiser; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren
A Celebration of life will be held on Monday, December 14 at St John the Baptist Catholic Church 4625 W. 125th St, Savage from 10 to 11 a.m., church service immediately follows. Interment, St. John Cemetery, Burnsville.