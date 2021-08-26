Obituary for Robert Kes

Robert Kes, age 87, of Edina, formerly of Burnsville, passed away August 21, 2021.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 30, at 11 a.m. with visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Savage.
Robert is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Cecelia Kes; parents, Emil, and Ludmilla Kes; siblings Emil, Emanuel, Myles, Frank, John, August, Lawrence; Ludmilla Schoenbauer and Angela Kes; and his granddaughter Megan Michaelson.
Robert is survived by his children, Deborah (Kurt Anderson) OBrien, Victoria Kes, Catherine (Chris Vernon) Kes, Dan (Chris) Kes, David (Lindy) Kes, Dominic (Trish) Kes, Rebecca Kes; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings Thomas (Cathy) Kes, Mary Meyer; Sister in laws Eileen Kes and Joy Goff; and other loving relatives and friends.
