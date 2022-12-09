Obituary for Robert Klinkhammer

Robert Klinkhammer, age 83, entered into heaven on December 5, 2022 after battling lung cancer for over 3.5 years.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 15 at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. Services will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church in Prior Lake, with Father Tom Walker presiding. Livestream video can be viewed at St. Michael Catholic Church's website https://stmichael-pl.org and by clicking on the "Mass and Services" tab.
Prior to his illness, Robert was an active volunteer at the local food shelf and with Loaves & Fishes. He enjoyed many sports and hobbies, such as golf in the summer and curling in the winter. Fishing, woodworking, and traveling the globe with his wife were other passions, as well as enjoying time with the grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents, sister Rita, and brothers Tom and Dick.
He is survived by his younger brother Michael, his wife Catherine, sons Michael (Kathleen), David, and Paul (Julie), and grandchildren Nikki, Aidan, Joshua.