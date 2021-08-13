Obituary for Robert L. Lenz

Robert L. (Bob) Lenz, age 81, of Jordan, passed away peacefully at this home on Thursday, August 5, 2021.
Bob was born to Andrew and Angela (Nytes) Lenz on January 13, 1940, in Adrian, MN.
He graduated in 1957 from Ellsworth public schools in Ellsworth, MN. After graduation Bob attended business school in Worthington, MN. Then he moved to the Twin Cities where he met his wife of 57 years, Avis (Kimber) Lenz. Bob was then drafted to the United States Army and married Avis on September 21, 1963 in Bertha, MN, while he was still enlisted in the Army. He attended basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, MO and was stationed in Germany for almost two years. Bob was Honorably Discharged in 1964, the same year they welcomed their first of their four sons.
Bob and Avis resided in Jordan for the last 43 years where they raised their boys. He was a hard-working man, dedicated to his family and loved Case Tractors. Bob enjoyed his career in medical sales and worked most of his years for CF Anderson Medical Company and Physician Sales Services.
He leaves behind his wife, Avis; sons, David, Jeff (Gina), Dan (Lisa) and Tim (Jodi) Lenz; grandchildren, Devon, Haileigh, Lindsey, Joshua, Alayna, Tori and Daniel Jack; brothers, Mike (Rose) Lenz, John (Pat) Lenz, Jim (Jeri) Lenz; sister, Mary Jane (Gerald) Deleeuw.
Waiting to greet him in heaven are his parents; Andrew and Angela Lenz; brother, Nicholas Lenz and many aunts and uncles.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, August 10 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Jordan with a visitation one hour prior to Mass with Father Neil Bakker presiding. Burial immediately followed Mass at Calvary Cemetery, Jordan and a luncheon after burial in the church basement. Military Honors were provided by the Jordan Honor Guard.
Arrangements were with the
Wagner Funeral Home of Jordan.