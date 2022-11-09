Obituary for Robert L. Ohnsorg

Robert Leonard Ohnsorg, age 71, of Chaska, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 15, 11 a.m. at Guardian Angel Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska, with Father Tony VanderLoop presiding. There will be no visitation.
Robert was born December 26, 1950 in Shakopee to Leander and Joan (Ayd) Ohnsorg, the oldest of seven children. He was baptized and confirmed at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska. He graduated from Guardian Angels High School in 1969 and then attended St. Johns University and received a bachelors degree in business. On October 6, 1973 he married Susan Sehr at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska, They had 4 children. Robert was co-proprietor of Ohnsorg Truck Bodies, Chaska, with his brothers, for 37 years, retiring in 2010. He was a member of the Chaska Fire Department, the Knights of Columbus, and an active member of Guardian Angels Catholic Church. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, plaiying baseball, golfing, playing chess, cards, model trains, and played slow pitch softball. He loved spending time with his family and friends, coaching his kids sports, and attending sporting events, especially the Chaska Cubs.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leander Andy, parents-in-law, Nick and Kay Sehr and brother-in-law, Bob Crumpton.
Survivors include his loving wife, Sue; children, Jenny (Chad) Killian of Chaska, Paul (Linnea) Ohnsorg of Medina, Katie (Eric) Wahlund of Watertown, Peter (Ashlea) Ohnsorg of Watertown; four grandchildren, Riley, Parker, Luke and Devin; mother, Joan Ohnsorg of Monticello; siblings, Connie (Steve) Plaetz of Redwood Falls, Peggy (Bill) Renner of Big Lake, Susan Crumpton of Brooklyn Park, Jeanie (Mike) Schuler of Hastings, Tom (Jackie) Ohnsorg of Belle Plaine, John (Traci) Ohnsorg of Belle Plaine; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.