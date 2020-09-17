Obituary for Robert Larsen

Robert Larsen, age 76, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Friday, September 11, 2020, in Shakopee after a longtime battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Robert was born on June 3, 1944 in Flensburg, MN the son of Herbert and Evelyn (Schwientek) Larsen. Robert grew up and worked on the family farm in Flensburg. At the age of 16, he moved to Richfield to live with his sister where he began his 30+ years of fencing work. In 1970, he established MN Valley Fence and specialized in custom wood fences. He retired from his business in 1995. Robert was a loving father who taught a strong work ethic to his children and encouraged his strong sense of family values amongst them. He was a faithful man and enjoyed being involved at church. Robert helped in founding the Passion play at St. Mark’s and played the role of Jesus for 10 years. He had a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh that will be missed by many.
Robert is survived by his children, David Larsen, Kindra (Steve Dallmann) Larsen-Schultz, Jolene Oldsberg, Teresa (Jeff) Brenke, Robert (Shawn Lickness) Larsen, Myles Saigh, Bridget (Jeremy) Wherley, Jacob (Linzi) Larsen; 16 grandchildren, Nicolina and Kailea, Isaac and Jackson, Samuel and Genevieve, Olivia, Victoria and Joseph, Audra and Ella, Clarity, Adena and Elias, Gavin and Kendall; siblings, Cathy Frank and Guy (Brenda) Larsen.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Evelyn; sister, Donna Larsen; brother-in-law, Ron Frank.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 18 from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m., all at the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne in the Church of St. Mark, 350 S. Atwood St., Shakopee. Presiding will be Reverend Erik Lundgren. **Live streaming of services will begin at 2 p.m. on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
