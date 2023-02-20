Obituary for Robert M. Capitola

Robert Mark Capitola, age 75, of Prior Lake was born on June 8, 1947 in Minneapolis. He went home to be with Jesus on February 10.
Robert attended Robinsdale High School, followed by Bible College.
He is survived by his wife, Sherrie; daughters, Nicole Capitola, Amy Capitola; step-daughters, Amy Edberg (Ben Ditlevson), Jill (Nate) Wenninger; grandchildren, Hannah and Parker Nelson, Logan and Charlie Wenninger; brother Larry(Susan) Capitola.
He is preceded in death by his parents George and Marian Capitola.
Celebration of Life was held Friday, February 17 at Friendship Church in Prior Lake, visitation at 10 a.m., service at 11:30 a.m. followed by lunch.
Memorials preferred to Thefund.org in lieu of flowers.