Obituary for Robert Michel

Robert “Bob” Michel, age 78, passed away in the Lutheran Home of Belle Plaine on Tuesday, May 24, surrounded by loved ones. He had succumbed to illness that he had been battling for some time.
Bob was born on January 25, 1944 and raised in Union Hill by his parents John and Cecilia (Boll) Michel. He spent his younger years working hard on the family farm and overall causing a ruckus. In 1964, he married Dorothy Farber. They had two daughters Roberta (Terry) Wilson and Dottie (Doug) Brooks. Bob proudly had a very dangerous 37-year-long career as a lineman and then line foreman with Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative. During severe storms, he could be out working for days on end. He retired in 2006.
Despite the tough jobs that appeared to roughen his exterior, Bob had a huge heart. He loved spending time with his family and friends, his various pets throughout the years (especially his dogs and cockatiels), feeding and watching wild birds, motorcycle trips across the country, classic cars, and telling jokes. He was never afraid to be the center of attention. And if he didn’t have a toothpick in his mouth then it wasn’t him.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Claire (Wally) Witt and Elaine (Leo) Savage.
He is survived by his wife, daughters, granddaughter Jen Michel (Luc Essay) whom he and Dorothy raised like a daughter, grandsons Patrick Wilson and Eric Ames, brother Gerald (Jane), brother Ronald (Rose), and sister Jeannie (Dick) Hayden as well as many nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones.
Per his request, there will be no formal services. His family will be honoring his life privately.