Obituary for Robert Miller

Robert “Bob” Miller, age 78, passed away on Monday July 27, 2020, in Fort Worth, TX, from complications due to Parkinson’s Disease.
Bob was born on July 13, 1942, in Shakopee, the son of Maurice and Verna Miller. He attended public school in Chaska and was a graduate of Chaska High School.
After High School Bob graduated from the University of Minnesota and was commissioned into the US Air Force. He went on to fly the F-4 Phantom II and served two tours in Vietnam. After the Air Force he went on to work for ExxonMobil, at their Baytown Texas Refinery, as a Mechanical Engineer. After 25 years he retired to Fort Worth, TX to be nearer to his grandchildren. He had a strong Faith, which was nurtured growing up as a member of Lake Auburn Church, Victoria.
Bob is survived by his wife, Liz; son, James and his wife Julie; and grandchildren, Victoria, Robert, and Nicholas. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Maxine Benton.
Due to the pandemic there will only be a private Graveside Military Service, Wednesday August 5, at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.