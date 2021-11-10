Obituary for Robert Nelson

Robert "Mel" Nelson, age 59, of Carver, died unexpectedly Thursday, November 4, 2021 in a tragic car accident.
Robert Charles Nelson was born on June 10, 1962 in Owatonna to Kenneth and Lois (Schuler) Nelson. He grew up in Owatonna with his four siblings and enjoyed playing baseball and football, and spending time outdoors. He was a 1980 graduate of Owatonna High School. He met the love of his life, Cheryl Busho in 1983, and made her his wife on April 2, 1988. The couple had two children, whom they raised in Carver. Mel enjoyed being outdoors and spent much of his time hunting, fishing, and camping. He also loved his dogs, and he and Cheryl enjoyed their time together walking them. Mel was a master griller and was known for his mouth-watering chicken.
Mel is survived by his wife of 33 years, Cheryl Nelson of Carver; children, Eric (Jessica) Nelson of Waconia, and Elyssa (Anthony) Srdar of Japan; grandchildren, Marshall and Ophelia Srdar, and William Nelson; siblings, Scott (Heather McKay) Nelson of Robbinsdale, Susan (Tracy Allen) Nelson of Stanchfield, David Nelson of Mankato, and John Nelson of Faribault; and his beloved dogs, Reese and Porter.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his dogs, Dutch, Ruby, Abby, and Reno. He was accompanied in death by his best friend, Jeff Wertish.
A celebration of Mel's life will be held at a later date.
