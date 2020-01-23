Robert R. "Bob" Kopesky, age 79, of Shakopee passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at his home.
Bob was born on November 16, 1940 in Minneapolis, the son of Richard and Dorothy (Kvetensky) Kopesky. He was raised in Eden Prairie on the Kopesky Homestead where his father and mother had a fruit and vegetable stand. He obtained his bachelors at Hamline University and his masters in Colorado. He taught English and American History in Colorado, and then in Richfield, where he eventually retired.
His passions included traveling, his cabin in Alexandria on beautiful Lake Darling, and most importantly to him, his many groups of friends: teaching friends from Colorado and Richfield, cabin owners, residents from the River City Center Apartments, and socializing friends at the eating/drinking establishments of Turtles in Shakopee, and Angelinas and Chets Lakeside Inn in Alexandria.
As he grew older, he was often viewed by his friends as a confidant and as an advisor. He was spirited yet kind-hearted, frugal on himself but a spendthrift on his family. He taught the value of money to our familys younger generations by his distribution of Quarters on a regular basis. He also never missed a family function.
Bob is survived by his sister Rosie (Dallas) Peterson; nephew, Richard (Ali) Peterson; niece, Sara Jo Seeman; grandniece and nephews, Lauren and Luke Peterson, Zachary, Jacob and Benjamin Seeman; other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Dorothy; and many aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 27 from 2 to 3 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 3 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
