Obituary for Robert S. Przymus

Robert “Bob” Steven Przymus, 45 years old, died unexpectedly on February 13, 2020 of natural causes.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 21 at Holy Name of Jesus of Medina, 155 County Road 24 in Wayzata. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with Mass at 11 a.m. and a luncheon will follow.
Bob was born September 29, 1974 and his birth mother made the loving decision for him to be adopted by Steve and Marilyn. It was the greatest day when Bob came to live with his parents on Friday, December 13, 1974. He was a natural musician; he played the guitar, piano, drums, and clarinet. He could hear a song once and play it back for you seamlessly.
Charismatic and fun-loving, Bob could connect with anyone and brought levity and humor to all his interactions. He was a dedicated son, brother, uncle and friend whose nieces and nephews adored him. An avid dog lover, Bob nurtured and gained the trust of two rescue dogs who deeply bonded with him. Bob loved online gaming and frequently played with his niece, Isabelle and nephew, Matteo.
A natural chef, Bob would cook up gourmet dishes to wow his friends and family. Bob was well known in the community as the owner of Ninetails Farm Hot Sauce Company. He took great pride in making highly sought-after hot sauce and selling it at various markets.
Bob was raised on a hobby farm in Maple Grove, lived in Texas for a few years and moved back to Minnesota in 2006. Since then he has been his mother’s best friend and housemate. He often provided, delicious culinary creations and she would do the clean-up. His mom thought this was a super deal.
He fell asleep and with a heart bursting with love for all and woke up in God’s arms.
Greatly loved by mother, Marilyn Running; father and stepmother, Steven and Pam Przymus; sisters, Diane (Giovanni Bernardi) Przymus, Deborah (Jason Nordstrom) Przymus, Joanne (Lucas) Iverson; nieces, Isabelle, Emma; nephews, Matteo, Ethan, Riker and Godmother, Cheryl Lubinski.
He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and community.
Arrangements by the Iten Funeral Home of Delano.