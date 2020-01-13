Obituary for Robert Schwartz

Bob Schwartz, age 80, of Chanhassen (formerly from Green Isle) passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Bob was born on January 21, 1939 in Green Isle, MN, the son of Walter and Dora (Albers) Schwartz. He graduated from Arlington / Green Isle High School in 1957. He then attended Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, graduating in 1961 with a degree in Accounting and Business Administration and started working for the Green Giant Company.
On June 2, 1962 Bob was united in marriage to JoAnn Biermann, his wife of over 57 years. They were blessed with one daughter, Kristine, her husband Matt Beatty and two grandchildren Hannah and Madison.
Bob worked for Green Giant/Pillsbury for 32 years, retiring as the Director of International Operations and Development in 1993. Bob was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Eden Prairie, serving on the church council as finance chairman for 14 years as well as numerous other committees.
Bob and JoAnn enjoyed traveling many places with friends and the Beatty's—including Hawaii, river cruises in Europe, visiting the Green Giant plant in Labatut, France and to Ixtapa, Mexico where they typically spent six weeks during the Minnesota winter. In addition, they spent time in the summer at their cabin entertaining family and friends.
Bob is survived by his wife, JoAnn; daughter, Kristine and her husband, Matt Beatty of Eden Prairie; two grandchildren, Hannah and Madison Beatty of Eden Prairie; brother, Victor (Patty) Schwartz of Green Isle; sister-in-law, Mavis Graupmann and brother-in-law, Kevin (Nancy) Biermann, both of Green Isle, as well as many nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Dora Schwartz; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Elmer and Della Biermann and brother-in-law, Richard Graupmann.
A visitation will be held at Christ Lutheran Church in Eden Prairie on Monday, January 13 with funeral services immediately following. Interment was at the Pioneer Cemetery in Chanhassen.
